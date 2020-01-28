VICTORIA – Victoria police responded to a north Victoria neighborhood Tuesday night after gunshots were reported in the area.
At 9:13 p.m. and 9:40 p.m., gunshots were reported in the 4400 block of North Navarro Street and 5100 block of Lingo Lane, according to a Victoria Police Department news release.
Officers searched both areas for suspicious activity but were unable to find any. No one was reported injured, and no arrests were made. Officers will continue to patrol the area.
Man hit, threatened with knife
VICTORIA – A 30-year-old man reported that he was hit in the head with a large liquor bottle on Jan. 28 at a home in the 2000 block of Pleasant Green Drive.
Victoria police responded to the home about 8 p.m., where the victim said he was threaten with a knife after being struck in the head, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 28 on suspicion of violation of bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 28 on a warrant charging him with assault of a public servant.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Corpus Christi woman by officers Jan. 28 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750 and a warrant charging her with theft of a firearm.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Shiner man by officers Jan. 28 on violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 28 on violation of probation in an obstruction or retaliation case.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated,
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 29 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old woman reported she was physically assaulted by a family member in the 2300 block of Louis Street on Jan. 28.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old woman reported she was strangled by a family member in the 1100 block of manor Driver on Jan. 28.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 2600 block of Mistletoe Avenue on Jan. 29.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A laptop from a home in the 300 block of Tanglewood Drive on Jan. 28.
- VICTORIA – Clothing from Cavender's Boot City in the 9200 block of North Navarro Street on Jan. 28.
