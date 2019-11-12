Victoria police are investigating a report of gunshots in the 1300 block of North Ben Jordan Street.
About 9:40 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the area but were unable to locate an offender. No injuries or property damage were reported, but officers discovered several spent shell casings on the ground.
The matter remains under investigation.
Pills stolen from vehicle
Prescription pills including Effexor, Bactrim, Cephalexin, Toradol, Cialis and Adderall were stolen from a vehicle at a home in the 100 block of Dicans Road on Nov. 11.
Deputies responded to the burglary. A Carhartt jacket and duffel bag were also stolen.
The items are valued at $370.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Port Lavaca woman by deputies Nov. 8 on a warrant charging her with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 8 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Ganado woman by officers Nov. 8 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search and transport and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Palacios man by officers Nov. 8 on suspicion of violation of a protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 8 on suspicion of theft of property between $750-$2,500 and fraud, destruction, removal or concealment writing.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 8 on a warrant charging her with assault involving a public servant.
- VICTORIA — A 18-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 8 on a warrant charging her with theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Goliad man by officers Nov. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies Nov. 8 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Telferner man by officers Nov. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 10 on a warrant charging her with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 10 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 10 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Nov. 11 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 11 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 11 on a warrant charging him with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officer Nov. 11 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between three/fourths to 28 grams, two Class C misdemeanors and a warrant charging him with contempt of civil court in a child support case.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 11 on suspicion of criminal trespass and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Amarillo man by deputies Nov. 12 on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 12 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA — A fuel cap and mud flap valued at $130 from a parking lot on Nov. 8.
- VICTORIA — A dresser, laundry dyer and cooking stand valued at $325 from a home in the 100 block of Barbara Drive on Nov. 8.
- VICTORIA — $110 cash from a convenience store on Nov. 10.
- VICTORIA — Hydrocodone and Xanax from a home in the 200 block of Hospital Drive on Nov. 10.
ASSAULTED
VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria female reported she was assaulted causing bodily injury at a home in the 500 block of Reaser Drive on Nov. 8.
