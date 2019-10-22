A vehicle was burglarized at a construction site in the 100 block of U.S. 59 on Monday afternoon.
Officials with Hunter Industries, which owns the vehicle, reported a stolen vehicle battery and damaged tail light wires.
Victoria Police responded to the burglary of a vehicle and criminal mischief offense.
According to the report, the offender intentionally and knowingly cut the wires connected to the tail light, which is criminal mischief.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 21 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Telferner woman by officers Oct. 21 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 21 on a warrant charging her with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 21 on warrants charging her with three counts of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to injure.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Cuero man by deputies Oct. 21 on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 21 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 21 on a warrant charging him with injury to a child, elderly or disabled person criminal neglect.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 21 on a warrant charging her with criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Bay City man by deputies Oct. 21 on a warrant charging her with assault to a family member by impeding breathing.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 21 on a warrant charging him with possession of a marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 21 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 21 on a warrant charging him with assault to a family member by impeding breathing.
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 21 on a warrant charging him with theft of property valued less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 22 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 22 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 22 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport, failure to identify with intent to give false information and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 22 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 22 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Lofkin man by officers Oct. 22 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – Keys valued $1 from a home in the 1400 block of Navidad Street on Monday.
- VICTORIA – Money valued at $300 from a bank in the 7800 block of North Navarro Street on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.