A Port Lavaca man who was arrested on felony drug charges was in jail Tuesday, according to court records.
Nicolas Esparza, 26, was arrested by Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputies at about 7:52 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 - 400 grams, according to jail records.
Esparza is accused of producing "synthetic marijuana compounds" with intent to deliver, according to court records. He was indicted of the charges by a Victoria County grand jury in July.
The charges are first-degree felonies that, if convicted, may be punishable by 5 - 99 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000 may be assessed, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Esparza was held in jail Tuesday on a $50,000 bond, according to jail officials.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers May 10 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Telferner man by deputies May 10 on a warrant charging him with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm and assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers May 10 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance between 1 - 4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies May 10 on a warrant charging him with possession of controlled substance 3 - 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Sulphur, La., man by officers May 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 10 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Inez man by deputies May on a warrant charging him with violation or probation in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
