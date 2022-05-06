A 40-year-old Port Lavaca man was arrested by Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputies May 6 on two Calhoun County warrants charging him with forgery of a financial instrument, according to a Victoria County jail report.
He was also arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, and two charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers May 5 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 5 on suspicion of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.
- VICTORIA - A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officer May 5 on a warrant charging her with surety off bond in a resisting arrest, search or transport case.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Bloomington man by deputies May 5 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Port Lavaca woman by deputies May 5 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Yoakum man by officers May 5 on a Jim Wells County warrant charging him with violation of probation in an unauthorized use of a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 5 on a bond forfeiture warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case and a warrant charging him with aggravated kidnapping bodily injury/sexual abuse.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officer May 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
