VICTORIA - A 20-year-old Port Lavaca man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of multiple drug charges.
Officers arrested Defarian Little on suspicion of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance between 4-400 grams, and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Little remained in the county jail.
Victoria man arrested on burglary charge
VICTORIA -A 28-year-old Victoria man was arrested on Tuesday on burglary and possession of marijuana charges.
Officers arrested Jacob Longoria on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Longoria remained in the county jail.
Man assaulted, injured with gun
VICTORIA -A 22-year-old man reported being assaulted with a deadly weapon on Tuesday in a home in the 1100 block of East Commercial Street.
The suspect used an unspecified gun to committed an aggravated assault that seriously injured the victim, according to a police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 5 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Fall City woman by officers Nov. 5 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and failure to identify or giving false or fictitious information.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Inez man by deputies Nov. 5 on a warrant charging him with accident with damage to a vehicle greater than or equal to $200.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 5 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, case.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 5 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility case.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Yorktown man by deputies Nov. 5 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, case.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 5 on a warrant charging him with theft of property valued between $100-750.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Nordheim man by deputies Nov. 5 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, case.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 5 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA– A vehicle that was for sale valued at $1,000 Nov. 4.
- VICTORIA – A Dewalt bag containing various tools from the truck bed of a 2015 white Chevrolet truck Nov. 5 in the 9300 block of North Navarro Street.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA– An assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Nov. 5 in the 400 block of Mexico Road.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old man reported being assaulted and injured by a family member Nov. 5 in a home in the 1400 block of Melrose Avenue.
