A Port Lavaca man who is accused of resisting arrest, search or transport was in jail Wednesday, according to jail records.
Abraham Escalante, 32, was arrested by Victoria police on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport just before midnight Tuesday. He also had warrants charging him with violation of a boundary or protective order and bond forfeiture in an assault of a pregnant person case, according to jail records.
Escalante was held in the Victoria County Jail Wednesday on a $37,500 bond.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Port Lavaca woman by deputies May 18 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an aggravated perjury case.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 18 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by Texas attorney general officials May 18 on a warrant charging him with failure of a sex offender to register for 10 years.
VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 18 on a warrant charging him violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
VICTORIA — A 68-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with previous convictions case.
