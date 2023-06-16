Department of Public Safety troopers arrested an 18-year-old Port Lavaca woman in Victoria County Thursday on suspicion of prostitution.
Prostitution is a Class B Misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $2,500 and up to 180 days in jail, according to the Texas Penal Code. The offense is elevated to Class A misdemeanor if the person has been convicted of the crime once or twice before and to a state jail felony if the person has been convicted three or more times.
ARRESTED:
VICTORIA COUNTY:
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers June 15 on suspicion of burglary of vehicle and criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 15 on suspicion of unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old McFaddin woman by deputies June 15 on suspicion of unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Port O'Connor man by officers June 15 on a Calhoun County warrant charging him with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Eagle Lake woman by officers June 15 on a Colorado County warrant charging her with a violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 15 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions case.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Del Rio man by officers June 15 on suspicion of tampering with government records.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Houston man by officers June 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol.
- VICTORIA — A 63-year-old Bloomington man by deputies June 15 on a Taylor County warrant charging him with theft of property between $100-750.
- VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Victoria man by officers June 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Bloomington man by officers June 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, search or transport and duty on striking unattended vehicle.
DEWITT COUNTY:
- CUERO — A 36-year-old Seguin man by deputies June 9 on suspicion of criminal trespass, burglary of vehicle and on a Wilson County warrant charging him with illegal dumping greater than 1,000 pounds or 200 cubic feet.
- CUERO — A 58-year-old Yoakum man by deputies June 10 on suspicion of sex offender failure to register.
- CUERO — A 65-year-old Yorktown man by deputies June 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO — A 34-year-old Yorktown man by deputies June 11 on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant charging him with violate promise to appear.
- CUERO — A 41-year-old Niederwald man by troopers June 11 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and on Bastrop County warrants charging him with possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver's license and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
- CUERO — A 60-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero officers June 12 on suspicion of theft of property between $100-$750.
- CUERO — A 31-year-old Cuero man by Cuero officers June 12 on suspicion of continuous violence against family and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces in a drug free zone.
- CUERO — A 38-year-old Inez man by troopers June 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- CUERO — A 27-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero officers June 12 on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest or detention and on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a burglary of habitation case.
- CUERO — A 24-year-old Coppell man by Cuero officers June 13 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 13 on suspicion of theft of property between $30,000-$150,000 and theft of property $750-$2,500.
- CUERO — A 28-year-old Victoria man by troopers June 13 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces to 5 pounds, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- CUERO — A 36-year-old Yoakum man by deputies June 13 on suspicion of harassment and on a Lavaca County warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
- CUERO — A 32-year-old Cuero man by deputies June 14 on suspicion of theft of less than 10 head of livestock less than $30,000.