The front door of a Victoria apartment unit was vandalized Wednesday.
An employee of Victoria Station Apartments, 1701 Victoria Station Road, reported the vandalism to Victoria police at 9:35 a.m., according to the police report.
The damage was valued between $100 - $750, and is classified as criminal mischief, according to the report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 8 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 8 on a warrant charging him with criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Bloomington man by officers Sept. 8 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 8 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 - 200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 8 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1 - 4 grams and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 8 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcoholic container.
