Purse reported stolen
VICTORIA –A purse containing money, a Texas ID card and four credit and debit cards was reported stolen, according to a Victoria Police report.
A 31-year-old Victoria woman reported the theft on Aug. 5. It occurred in a parking lot in the 7600 block of North Navarro Street, the report said. The items were valued between $100 and $750.
Hand blower stolen from car
VICTORIA – A 59-year-old Victoria man reported an Echo hand blower was stolen from his car at a restaurant in the 6000 block of North Main Street on Aug. 5, according to a Victoria Police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers on Aug. 5 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers on Aug. 5 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers on Aug. 5 on suspicion of assaulting a family member with a previous conviction and evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers on Aug. 5 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order twice within 12 months.
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Victoria man by officers on Aug. 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.