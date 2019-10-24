Push mower missing from home
VICTORIA - An electric string trimmer and a push lawn mower were reported missing from a home in the 3100 block of Gayle Drive .
The 40-year-old resident of the home reported the burglary at about 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
Victoria man arrested on probation violation warrant
VICTORIA - A 32-year-old Victoria man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of obstruction or retaliation, a Class C misdemeanor, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and violating his probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
Daniel Rodriguez Garcia was arrested by Victoria police Wednesday afternoon. The police had a warrant charging him with violation of probation in the aggravated assault case. He was also arrested on suspicion of obstruction or retaliation, a Class C misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance, less than 28 grams, and possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
As of Thursday afternoon, Garcia was still in custody.
Woman claims grandfather assaulted her
VICTORIA - A 25-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted by a family member on Wednesday in a home in the 1700 block of Pleasant Green Drive.
The woman reported her grandfather grabbed her by the arm and took her outside the house. The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old El Campo man by deputies Oct. 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, case.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 23 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation with intention to commit another felony and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 23 on a warrant charging him with two Class C misdemeanors, violation of parole and on suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 54-year-old Mission man by deputies Oct. 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation. he is beigheld for federal charges case and on suspicion of money laundering $2,500-30,000.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 23 on suspicion of theft of property worth $100-750.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 23 on a warrant charging him with a parole violation in the Texas Juvenile Justice Department in Austin and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 23 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 23 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Rockport woman by deputies Oct. 24 on a bond forfeiture charging her with theft of property worth $100-750.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old San Antonio woman by officers Oct. 24 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance, 1-4 grams, case.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Crescent Valley woman by deputies Oct. 24 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an engaging in organized criminal activity case and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 24 on suspicion on unlawfully carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, and on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 24 on suspicion of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, and on a warrant charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 24 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, case.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – An iPhone 7, Ford Mustang key, alligator skin purse, miscellaneous credit cards, an iPhone 7 plus, a Texas driver's license and a Louis Vuitton wallet valued between $750-$2,500 from a specialty store in the 5200 block of North Navarro Street Oct. 23.
- VICTORIA – Miscellaneous items valued less than $100 from a department store in the 4100 block of Houston Highway Oct. 23.
- VICTORIA – A leather wallet, debit card, Texas driver's license and U.S. currency valued at less than $100 from the 3900 block of Houston Highway Oct. 24.
To read more, go to victoriaadvocate.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.