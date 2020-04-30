Blotter generic

VICTORIA – A radar detector and a lottery ticket were reported stolen from a car in the 200 block of Bridle Lane on April 29, according to a Victoria Police report.

Crate thrown at man

VICTORIA – A crate was thrown at a 49-year-old man in the 600 block of North Laurent Street on April 29, according to a Victoria Police report.

The crate struck and hurt the man, the report said.

ARRESTED

  • VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers on April 29 on suspicion of assault family violence.
  • VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies on April 30 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors.
  • VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers on April 30 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
0
0
0
0
0

