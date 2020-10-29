Rifles, guns, knives stolen
VICTORIA — Four hunting rifles, two handguns, four hunting knives, two revolvers, two gun safes and a shotgun were reported stolen from a home in the 100 block of Laramie Drive on Oct. 28, according to a Victoria police report.
The items were valued at $6,450, according to the report. A 50-year-old resident of the home reported the incident.
Counterfeit bill used at convenience store
VICTORIA — A counterfeit $10 bill was used at Conoco Fast Stop in the 2100 block of Lone Tree Road on Oct. 28, according to a Victoria Police report.
Headphones stolen from H-E-B
VICTORIA — Headphones were reported stolen from H-E-B in the 1500 block of East Rio Grande Street on Oct. 28, according to a Victoria Police report.
The headphones were valued at about $32.
Arrested
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers on Oct. 28 on a warrant charging violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case and evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers on Oct. 28 on a warrant charging violation of parole and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 3-28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Yorktown man by deputies on Oct. 28 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and on a parole violation charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies on Oct. 28 on a warrant charging violation of probation in manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Yoakum man by deputies on Oct. 28 on suspicion of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance less than 1 gram, manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance 1-28 grams, tampering with evidence, having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies on Oct. 28 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old case.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers on Oct. 28 on a warrant charging surety off bond in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Edna man by a constable on Oct. 28 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failing to appear and possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies on Oct. 28 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies on a warrant charging him with injuring a child, elderly or disabled person.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers on Oct. 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Victoria man by deputies on Oct. 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance 4-200 grams case.
