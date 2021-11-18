Cellphone reported stolen in Victoria
A cellphone was reported stolen in Victoria Wednesday, according to a Victoria police report.
At 4:01 p.m., the theft was reported at a parking garage in the 3100 block of North Main Street. The Samsung Galaxy 21 phone was last known to be secure at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The incident was classified as a robbery.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Goliad woman by officers Nov. 17 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of controlled substances less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Bloomington man by officers Nov. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 17 on suspicion of five counts of purchase of stolen regulated materials.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 17 on Refugio County warrants charging him with possession of marijuana 2-4 ounces, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a dangerous drug, engaging in organized criminal activity and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 17 on an in-state warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies Nov. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 17 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by the U.S. Marshals Service Nov. 17 on a warrant charging him with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 17 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a resisting arrest, search or transport case and criminal mischief $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Goliad woman by officers Nov. 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams and a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 18 on warrants charging her with assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation and bond forfeiture in an assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation case.
