A sedan was reported on Wednesday to have been vandalized in Victoria.
The vandalism was reported at 11:15 p.m. at a parking lot or parking garage in the 2200 block of North Ben Jordan Street, according to a police report.
The sedan, a red 2013 Hyundai Sonata, sustained damage to one of the doors.
The incident was classified as criminal mischief valued at $2,500 – 30,000, according to the police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and Class C misdemeanors and warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in property theft valued less than $100 with previous convictions, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana 2 ounces — 4 ounces and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation cases.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 6 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 6 on a warrant charging him with property theft valued at $100 with previous convictions, a Class C misdemeanor, bail jumping and failure to appear and property theft more than $2,500 and on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a criminal trespass case.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Gonzales man by officers Oct. 6 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Nursery man by deputies Oct. 6 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an online solicitation of a minor case.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 6 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of violation of a boundary or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Fannin man by deputies Oct. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
