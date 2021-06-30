A Shiner man was in jail Wednesday on unlawful possession of a weapon and evading arrest charges, according to jail records.
The driver of a vehicle in Shiner did not yield to authorities and attempted to avoid authorities when Shiner police attempted a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon, according to a department news release.
After a pursuit began, the driver threw a firearm, which was recovered, out the window of the vehicle, according to the news release. The driver was arrested on multiple felony charges and was issued tickets.
Kyler Downey, 27, was booked into the Lavaca County Jail on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, according to online jail records.
He also was issued two municipal fines stemming from an April 21 offense.
Downey remained in jail Wednesday on a combined $35,000 bond.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 29 on a warrant charging him with violation or probation in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with an intent to impair an investigation case.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers June 29 on a warrant charging him with criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 29 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, interfering with emergency requests for assistance and assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation cases.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces and evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 29 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Bloomington man by deputies June 29 on a warrant charging him violation of probation in a theft of a firearm case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers June 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
