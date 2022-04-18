A Victoria home was burglarized Thursday morning, according to a police report.
The home, located in the 700 block of Mistletoe Ave., was last known to be secure at 7 a.m. Thursday, and was discovered to be burglarized at 11:53 a.m., according to the report.
Items reported stolen from the home include a pair of Puma shoes and a credit card.
The crime is being classified as burglary of habitation, according to the report.
Arrested
- VICTORIA - A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers April 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense.
- VICTORIA - A 33-year-old Yorktown woman by deputies April 14 on a DeWitt County warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear for a felony.
- VICTORIA - A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 14 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers April 14 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA - A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 14 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA - A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers April 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft with previous conviction and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA - A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers April 14 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA - A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 15 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA - A 43-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 15 on warrants charging her with bond forfeiture in an assault causing bodily injury to family member case and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA - An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers April 15 on warrants charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of firearm, assault of pregnant person and burglary of vehicle.
- VICTORIA - A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers April 15 on suspicion of manufacture and delivery of controlled substance between 1-4 grams and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA - A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content above 0.15.
- VICTORIA - A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers April 16 on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility case.
- VICTORIA - A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers April 16 on a warrant charging him with burglary of vehicle.
- VICTORIA - A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers April 16 on a warrant charging him with burglary of vehicle.
- VICTORIA - A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 16 on warrants charging her with credit card or debit card abuse and criminal mischief between $500-$1,500.
- VICTORIA - A 58-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA - A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers April 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA - A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers April 16 on a warrant charging him with reckless driving.
- VICTORIA - An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers April 16 on a warrant charging him with indecent assault.
- VICTORIA - A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers April 17 on a warrant charging him with burglary of vehicle and a Tarrant County warrant charging with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA - A 58-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 17 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 24-year-old Kenedy woman by officers April 17 on Karnes County warrants charging her with violation of probation in a credit card or debit card abuse case, forgery of a financial instrument case and bail jumping and failure to a appear, and a DeWitt County warrant charging her with theft of service between $30,000-$150,000.
- VICTORIA - A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers April 17 on a warrant charging him with burglary of vehicle.
- VICTORIA - A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers April 18 on suspicion of violation of bond or protective order and a warrant charging him with violation of bond or protective order.
