Blotter generic

Grocery items stolen

VICTORIA – Beef brisket, a rack of ribs, shampoo and jewelry were repworted stolen from the Walmart in the 4100 block of Houston Highway on March 31.

Stolen psychrometer

VICTORIA – A fieldpiece psychrometer valued at $100 was reported stolen from a home in the 2100 block of Anaqua Drive on March 31.

.ARRESTED

  • VICTORIA – A 58-year-old Rio Grande City man by deputies on March 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
  • VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Pasadena man by officers on March 31 on suspicion of theft of property between $2,500-$30,000.
