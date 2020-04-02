Grocery items stolen
VICTORIA – Beef brisket, a rack of ribs, shampoo and jewelry were repworted stolen from the Walmart in the 4100 block of Houston Highway on March 31.
Stolen psychrometer
VICTORIA – A fieldpiece psychrometer valued at $100 was reported stolen from a home in the 2100 block of Anaqua Drive on March 31.
.ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 58-year-old Rio Grande City man by deputies on March 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Pasadena man by officers on March 31 on suspicion of theft of property between $2,500-$30,000.
