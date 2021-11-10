Miscellaneous items were reported stolen Tuesday to Victoria police, according to a police report.
At 9:03 p.m., an employee at Walmart, 4001 Houston Highway, in Victoria reported that items valued at less than $100 were stolen from the store.
The incident was classified as a theft or shoplifting case with items valued at less than $100, according to the police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Kingsbury man by deputies Nov. 9 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 - 200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a family or household member with previous convictions case.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies Nov. 9 on a warrant charging her with property theft valued at $100 - $750.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a prohibited item or substance in a correctional facility and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old College Station woman by officers Nov. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 9 on a warrants charging him with violation of probation in a violation of a protective or boundary order case and driving while intoxicated with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 9 on a warrant charging her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Houston woman by deputies Nov. 9 on warrants charging her with surety off bond in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 200 - 400 grams and possession of a prohibited weapon cases.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 10 on warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated case.
