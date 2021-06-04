A Social Security card and state ID were reported stolen from a parking lot in the 1500 block of East Rio Grande Street on Thursday, according to a Victoria police report. The Social Security card and ID were recovered.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Haltom City woman by deputies June 3 on a warrant charging her with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 3 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers June 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 3 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers June 3 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Yoakum man by deputies June 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers June 3 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams and warrants charging him with two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 3 on a warrant charging him with unlawfully carrying a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers June 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Beeville man by officers June 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
