ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon case and on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 52-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 1 on an Attorney General’s child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 1 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a family or household member with previous conviction case and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Yoakum man by deputies Aug. 1 on an Attorney General’s warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by U.S. Marshals on Aug. 1 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an arson case and evading arrest or detention.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a bar in the 4700 block of North Navarro Street on July 27.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured at a home in the 400 block of East Larkspur Street on July 27.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 100 block of Palmwood Drive on July 27.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured at a parking lot in the 8700 block of North Navarro Street on July 27.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 6800 block of North Navarro Street on July 27.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 4800 block of Lone Tree Road on July 27.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 4800 block of Lone Tree Road on July 27.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 4100 block of North John Stockbauer Drive on July 28.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member in a parking lot in the 6300 block of North Navarro Street on July 28.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured at a highway or road in the 600 block of Warren Avenue on July 28.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 4400 block of North Navarro Street on July 30.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old man reported he was assaulted with a handgun or pistol in the 1400 block of South Laurent Street on July 30.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member in the 100 block of Rebecca Lane on July 31.
- VICTORIA – A 50-year-old woman reported she was physically assaulted by a family member at a home in the 1200 block of Port Lavaca Drive on Aug. 1.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 200 block of Sam Houston Drive on Aug. 1.
- VICTORIA – A 18-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured at a home in the 1400 block of Melrose Avenue on Aug. 1.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA – A home in the 3300 block of Cedar Street. A window and door were reported damaged July 31, but no property was reported stolen.
- VICTORIA – A vehicle parked at a home in the 900 block of East San Antonio Street. A wallet, three Texas driver’s licenses, six cash cards, a flat-screen television, an FM transmission and a Social Security card were reported stolen July 31.
