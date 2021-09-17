A stabbing at a convenience store was reported to Victoria police Thursday.
About 10:51 p.m., police were called to Cracker Barrel Gas Station, 112 Sam Houston Drive, where a stabbing was reported, said Lauren Meaux, spokeswoman for the Victoria Police Department, on Friday.
One man who suffered injuries deemed not life-threatening was transported to a local hospital.
No arrests have been made as of Friday, Meaux said. An investigation is ongoing into the incident.
Meaux did not answer questions about suspects on Friday.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 16 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 16 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, engaging in organized criminal activity, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 — 400 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and fleeing a police officer and on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 16 on suspicion of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, hindering the apprehension of prosecution of a known felon, engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 — 400 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 16 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 — 200 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 16 on a warrant charging her with forgery of a financial instrument.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 16 on suspicion of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, engaging in organized criminal activity, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 — 400 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 16 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, resisting arrest, search or transport and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 16 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 16 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 — 400 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled absence less than 1- 4 grams and on a warrant charging him with aggravated robbery.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 16 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a burglary of a habitation case.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 16 on suspicion of tampering or fabricating with physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, engaging in organized criminal activity, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 — 400 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 16 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Rio Grande City man by deputies Sept. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Tivoli woman by officers Sept. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 17 on a warrant charging him with assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
