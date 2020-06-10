Two rfiles and pistol recovered

Victoria County deputies recovered two stolen rifles and a pistol estimated to be worth at least $10,000.

 Contributed

Stolen guns recovered by Victoria County deputies

VICTORIA - Two Victoria County sheriff's deputies recovered stolen guns Monday.

The guns, two rifles and a pistol, were estimated to be worth more than $10,000.

Additional details were unavailable Wednesday.

Woman ticketed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Goliad County

VICTORIA - A 26-year-old Woodsboro woman was injured on Farm-to-Market Road 2441 in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. 

At 5:28 p.m., a crash was reported on the farm road about one mile north of the Goliad County community of Sarco.

The woman's vehicle left the roadway after she became distracted.

After over correcting, the vehicle went into a side skid and into a grassy ditch, overturning multiple times and striking a barbed wire fence and tree.

The woman suffered injuries that were no life-threatening and taken to a Victoria hospital by Goliad EMS.

The woman was ticketed for failing to drive in a single lane.

Victoria woman hit with cup in mouthw

VICTORIA - A 26-year-old Victoria woman reported being struck in the mouth when someone threw a glass in her direction Wednesday afternoon at a bar in the 5800 block of North John Stockbauer Drive.

Arrested

  • VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers June 9 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
  • VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Cuero man by officers June 9 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers June 9 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors and a Nueces County warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.
  • VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers June 9 on suspicion of prostitution, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, tampering with or fabricating evidence with intent to impair an investigation and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
  • VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 9 on suspicion of public intoxication.
  • VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 9 on suspicion a Class C misdemeanor and a warrant charging her with attempted possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
  • VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers June 9 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
  • VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 9 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
  • VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers June 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and suspicion of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
  • VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 9 on an out of state warrant charging violation of parole.
  • VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Yoakum man by officers June 9 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of an unlicensed weapon.
  • VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers June 10 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and warrants charging him with violation of parole and violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
  • VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 10 on suspicion of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and two Class C misdemeanors.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.