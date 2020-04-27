VICTORIA – Sunglasses and money valued $380 were reported stolen on April 26.
The items were taken from a 2013 Toyota Venza in the 3200 block of Callis Street, according to a Victoria Police report.
The passenger, who was getting a ride from the driver, took the items, according to the report.
Intruder enters, stays inside home
VICTORIA – A person entered a home in the 6800 block of Navarro Street on April 26 without the homeowner's permission and stayed inside the home.
The intruder received notice that entry was forbidden, according to a Victoria Police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers April 24 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and on a warrant charging him with an accident involving damage to a vehicle less than $200.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Nursery man by deputies April 24 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary of a building, burglary of a habitation, criminal trespassing and a warrant charging him with driving with an invalid license.
- VICTORIA –A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers April 24 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers April 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old San Marcos man by UHV police April 25 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 25 on suspicion of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Port Lavaca woman by deputies April 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers April 25 on suspicion of assault involving a family member by impeding their breathing.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers April 25 on suspicion of criminal trespassing of a habitation.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers April 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers April 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Seguin man by officers April 27 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, evading arrest or detention and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers April 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers April 27 on suspicion of theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers April 27 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and four Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers April 27 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers April 27 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation, engaging in organized criminal activity and interfering with public duties.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – A window to a 2013 Hyundai Elantra valued between $100-$750 from a home in the 3200 block of Airline Road.
