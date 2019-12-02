VICTORIA — A 32-year-old man reported that his home was broken into on Friday in the 900 block of Weber Lane.
Items reported stolen include a television, Michael Kors bag, Victoria's Secret swimsuit, two bras and five pairs of panties.
The victim of the theft knew the suspects, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
Prescription drugs stolen from car
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman reported her Toyota Corolla was broken into in the 100 block of North Glass Street between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
The woman reported 100 Hydrocodone pills, 40 Xanax pills and $140 stolen from her vehicle.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 26 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750 and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies on Nov. 26 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 26 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by deputies on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 27 on two Attorney General child support warrants charging him with contempt of civil court and violation of probation in a prohibited substance or item in a correction facility case.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 27 on warrant charging him with property theft between $100-$750 and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 27 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 27 on a warrant charging him with property theft between $750-$2,500 and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 27 on a warrant charging her with property theft between $100 - $750.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 27 on a warrant charging him with failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 27 on two warrants charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 10-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 27 on warrants charging her with property theft between $100-$750, three Class C misdemeanors and suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 28 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 28 on bond forfeiture in evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams cases.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 28 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers Nov. 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Baytown man by officers Nov. 28 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by troopers Nov. 28 on an Attorney General child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court and suspicion of failure to identify fugitive from justice.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Houston man by troopers Nov. 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age as a passenger and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Cuero woman by deputies Nov. 29 on a warrant charging her with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Hutto man by Texas Parks and Wildlife on an Attorney General's child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 29 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 29 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Hallettsville man by officers Nov. 29 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 29 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams and possession of marijuana between 2-4 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 30 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member with a previous conviction case and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and a U.S. Immigration Custom detainer.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Edna man by officers Nov. 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 30 on surety off bond in a driving while intoxicated second offense case and warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Corpus Christi man by troopers Nov. 30 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 30 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750, possession of a controlled substance less thn 1 gram and prohibited substance or item in a correction facility.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by troopers Nov. 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Colorado City man by troopers Nov. 20 on bond forfeiture in a Harris County threat causing fear or imminent serious bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 1 on bond forfeiture in a hindering proceedings by disorderly conduct cause an Attorney General's child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Edna man by officers Dec. 1 on violation of probation in an assault of a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation case.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Houston man officers on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by troopers Dec. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 1 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 4 grams case and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Placedo man by officers Dec. 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Goliad man by officers Dec. 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA — Two tablets from a 46-year-old man at a department store int he 4100 block of Houston Highway on Nov. 29.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old man reported he was slapped by a family member at a home in the 4100 block of North John Stockbauer Drive on Nov. 29.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old man reported he was physically assaulted at a restaurant in the 1300 block of North Laurent Street on Nov. 29.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old woman reported a family member injured her by slapping her in the face in the 700 block of Lawndale Avenue on Nov. 29.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA — A home in the 800 block of South Liberty Street on Nov. 30. No items were reported missing.
- VICTORIA — A coin machine at the Kwik Wash in the 4300 block of North Ben Jordan Street on Nov. 29.
