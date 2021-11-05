A table saw on Thursday was reported stolen from a Victoria home, according to a police report.
The theft was reported to Victoria police from a home in the 500 block of West River Street at 5:55 p.m.
Police classified the incident as a property theft valued at $100 - $750 case.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers No. 4 on a warrant charging him with parole violation and on suspicion of manufacture of a controlled substance 4 - 200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 4 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a weapon against a family or household member and on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Nov. 4 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member by impeding breath.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 4 on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by U.S. Marshals Service officials Nov. 4 on warrants charging him with stalking and violation of probation in a burglary of habitation case.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1 - 4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Goliad woman by officers Nov. 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 4 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 4 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 grams.
