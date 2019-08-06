STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A 65-inch television and Blu-Ray/DVD player from a home in the 1600 block of Plantation Road on Aug. 5.
- VICTORIA – A Toyota Corolla from a parking lot in the 1900 block of Sam Houston Drive on Aug. 5.
- VICTORIA – A money order valued between $100 and $750 from a home in the 2000 block of Rosebud Avenue on Aug. 5.
- VICTORIA – Miscellaneous clothing valued between $100 and $750 from Bealls department store in the 7800 block of North Navarro Street on Aug. 5.
- VICTORIA – A Glock 43 9mm gun from a Dodge Ram 1500 in the 700 block of Westwood Drive on Aug. 5.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 1 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by U.S. Marshals on Aug. 1 on violation of parole and by deputies on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a harassment of a public servant case.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 1 on warrants charging her with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Yoakum man by officers Aug. 2 on suspicion of criminal trespassing, property theft less than $100 with a previous conviction and possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 2 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 2 on suspicion of tampering with and fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 2 on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Corpus Christi woman by deputies Aug. 2 on a warrant charging her with unauthorized use a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Austin man by deputies Aug. 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 2 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 2 on warrants charging him with four Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 2 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 2 on a warrant charging her with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces in a drug-free zone.
- VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Aug. 3 on suspicion of driving while license invalid with previous convictions or suspension without final resolution.
- VICTORIA – A 60-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 3 on warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors, possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces in a drug-free zone.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 3 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 3 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Brownsville man by officers Aug. 3 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 3 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 3 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 3 on warrants charging him with six Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 3 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 3 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 3 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 3 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Bloomington man by officers Aug. 4 on suspicion of two charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 4 on suspicion of three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 4 on warrants charging him with four Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 4 on a warrant charging him with hindering secured creditors between $2,500 and $30,000.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.