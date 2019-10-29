Thieves bring back stolen groceries
VICTORIA – Assorted merchandise was stolen from a grocery store in the 9000 block of North Navarro Street on Monday.
The apparent thieves returned the items in an attempt to steal $88 from the store Oct. 28.
The report did not indicate if arrests were made.
Woman arrested
on 8 warrants
VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria woman was arrested on Monday on multiple charges including drugs and bail jumping
Lindsey Nicole Lira was arrested by officers on warrants charging her with three Class C misdemeanors, a warrant charging a bond forfeiture in a violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance, 1-4 grams case, and a warrant charging violation of probation on a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility case, and on warrants charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear and bail jumping and failure to appear on a felony, and on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in an assault causing bodily injury case, and on suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information, suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Lira remained in jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Victoria man
charged with theft
VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man was arrested by deputies on Monday on suspicion of theft and multiple Class C misdemeanors.
Adrian Ray Rodriguez was arrested on a warrant charging him with theft of property worth $100-750 and eight Class C misdemeanors.
Rodriguez was also arrested by officers on Monday on a warrant charging him with three Class C misdemeanors and a warrant charging surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Rodriguez is still in custody.
Short circuit reported
at convenience store
VICTORIA – Firefighters were dispatched to a short circuit in the ceiling of a gas station convenience store at 302 N. Navarro St. in Victoria at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday. No flames or significant damage were reported, but firefighters tore open a ceiling panel to access the short circuit.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 28 on suspicion of theft of property valued between $100-750.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 28 on a bond forfeiture charging him with possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, and a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 73-year-old Tamaulipas, Mexico man by deputies Oct. 29 on federal charges.
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 28 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a violation of probation in a driving with an invalid license with previous conviction or suspended without final resolution case and on a warrant charging surety off bond in a failure to appear case.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 28 on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 55-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 28 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and on suspicion of theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
- VICTORIA – A 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 28 on suspicion of theft of property valued between $100-750, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 28 on suspicion of theft of property worth less than $100 with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Cuero woman by deputies Oct. 28 on a warrant charging her with duty on striking fixture or highway landscape valued at $200 or more.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 28 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member two or more times within 12 months.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 28 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance, less than 28 grams, case and a warrant charging bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 28 on suspicion of forgery of a financial instrument, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 28 on suspicion of forgery of a financial instrument and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Mineral Wells man by deputies Oct. 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 29 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA – A 60-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, case.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers on Oct. 28 on a warrant charging him with eight Class C misdemeanors and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance, 4-200 grams, case.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – Two iPhone 8s, a wallet and a 1995 red Ford from a home in the 1700 block of Victoria Station drive Oct. 28.
- VICTORIA – An iPad from a home in the 3600 block of Lone Tree Road Oct. 28.
- VICTORIA – A silver Macbook Pro laptop from a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado at a home in the 1700 block of Victoria Station Drive Oct. 29.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old woman reported being assaulted and injured in a grocery store in the 6100 block of North Navarro Street Oct. 28.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old woman reported being assaulted by physical contact in a restaurant in the 5200 block of North Navarro Street Oct. 28.
