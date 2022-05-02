Anywhere from $2,500-$30,000 was reported stolen from an 87-year-old man’s Victoria home Friday, according to a police report.
The money was stolen from a home on Chimney Rock Drive, according to the report. The money was last known to be secure at 12:28 p.m. and reported stolen at 12:29 p.m.
The crime is being reported as theft of all other between $2,500-$30,000.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers April 29 on suspicion of three counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, theft of firearm, evading arrest or detention and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury to family member case.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 29 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Houston man by deputies April 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Beaumont woman by deputies April 29 on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a theft of property less $2,500 with two or more previous convictions case and a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA — A 63-year-old Victoria man by officers April 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated third case or more.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Port Lavaca woman by deputies April 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers April 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Alamo woman by troopers April 30 on suspicion of smuggling of persons, evading arrest or detention, escape from custody and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 30 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Bloomington man by officers April 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 30 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers April 30 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 1 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers May 1 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15 case.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers May 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria woman by troopers May 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers May 1 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense case.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
