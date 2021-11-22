A Victoria man on Monday reported 3,000 Pokemon cards were stolen from his vehicle, according to police records.
Along with the cards, a Swiss backpack, vehicle dash cam and hard hat were also reported stolen from the man's truck in the 5300 block of North John Stockbauer Drive, according to a police report.
Victoria police classified the incident as burglary of loose items from a vehicle.
Arrested
- VICTORIA - A 33-year-old Kingsville man by deputies Nov. 19 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a robbery case.
- VICTORIA - A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content above 0.15.
- VICTORIA - A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 19 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA - A 29-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Nov. 19 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA - A 27-year-old Pasadena man by officers Nov. 19 on Harris County warrants charging him with criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000, terroristic threat of family or household member and possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams.
- VICTORIA - A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense.
- VICTORIA - A 28-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Nov. 19 on warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA - A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 20 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 34-year-old Victoria man by troopers Nov. 20 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA - A 38-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Nov. 20 on suspicion of violation of probation or protective order and a Fort Bend County warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member by impeding breath.
- VICTORIA - A 38-year-old Inez man by deputies Nov. 20 on suspicion of cruelty to non-livestock animals by torture.
- VICTORIA - A 21-year-old Yoakum man by officers Nov. 20 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol.
- VICTORIA - A 33-year-old Alton man by deputies Nov. 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA - A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA - A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA - A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA - A 23-year-old Brazoria woman by officers Nov. 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 21 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 21 on suspicion of criminal trespass and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA - A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 21 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and violation of a bond, protective order or stalking.
- VICTORIA - A 20-year-old Edna man by officers Nov. 22 on suspicion of burglary of habitation.
