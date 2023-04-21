Four tires, hubs and brakes were reported stolen from property in the 680 block of U.S. 59 Thursday morning, according to the Victoria Police Department.
The items were valued at $3,800. The theft is considered a theft of property $2,500-30,000 case, according to the incident report.
The items have not been recovered. No arrests have been made and no citations issued in the case, department spokesperson said. The investigation is ongoing.
ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria man April 20 by deputies on suspicion of violation of bond or protective order and on warrants charging him with eight Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man April 20 by officers on a Jackson County warrant charging him with theft of property less than $2,500 two or more previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Bloomington woman April 20 by officers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria woman April 20 by officers on a Refugio County warrant for violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and a Victoria County warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in an unauthorized use of vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 71-year-old Victoria woman April 20 by officers on suspicion of theft of property less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria woman April 20 by deputies on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a theft of property $2,500-$30,000 case.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man April 20 by officers on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man April 20 by officers on suspicion of burglary of habitation and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman April 20 by officers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Bloomington man April 20 by officers on a DeWitt County warrant charging him with unauthorized use of vehicle and two Victoria Police Department warrant charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man April 21 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man April 21 by officers for violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man April 21 by officers on suspicion of burglary of habitation.