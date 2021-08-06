A sedan in a Victoria parking lot was vandalized Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
The report was made to police in the 5600 block of North John Stockbauer Drive Thursday at 2:44 p.m.
Three of the vehicle’s tires were damaged.
The incident has been classified as criminal mischief valued at $750-$2,500 case.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 6 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief $100 — $750.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Houston man by deputies Aug. 6 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 — 400 grams
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 6 on a warrant charging him with violation or parole.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 6 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
