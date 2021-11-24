A Victoria man reported to police that two tires on his Ford Mustang were damaged Monday morning.
The vandalism occurred some time before 1:34 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of Krause Street, according to a police report.
The incident was classified as criminal mischief valued at $100 -$750.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 23 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 23 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 24 on suspicion of assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, search or transportation, violation of a boundary or protective order and driving while intoxicated with previous convictions.
