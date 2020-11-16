VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Tomball man by deputies Nov. 14 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Splendora man by deputies Nov. 14 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 14 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member by impeding breathing.
VICTORIA — A 70-year-old Humble man by officers Nov. 14 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old La Porte man by deputies Nov. 14 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Trinity man by deputies Nov. 14 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 45-year-old South Houston man by deputies Nov. 14 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 14 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 14 on a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention with previous conviction.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 14 on a warrant charging him with violation in probation in a manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance case.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Spring man by deputies Nov. 14 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Midlothian man by deputies Nov. 14 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 14 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 15 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a dangerous drug.
VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Yoakum man by officers Nov. 16 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Telfener man by officers Nov. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
