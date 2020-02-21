VICTORIA – Items valued at $819.99 were reported stolen from a home in the 100 block of Esquire Place on Feb. 20.
The items included a Dewalt drill, golf clubs, iPad mini, Craftsman shop vacuum and a Kobalt air compressor, according to a Victoria Police report.
Son beats parents
VICTORIA – A son repeatedly punched his mother and father on Feb. 20.
The reported assault happened at a home in the 1000 block of Polk Avenue, according to a Victoria Police report.
The assault caused bodily injuries, according to the report.
Girl reports assault at school
VICTORIA – A 15-year-old girl reported she was assaulted while at school.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 100 block of Medical Drive on Feb. 19 to discuss the assault with the girl, according to an incident report.
The teen was injured and received multiple wounds, according to the report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 20 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by troopers Feb. 20 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and warrants charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 20 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old LaSalle woman by deputies Feb. 20 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Houston man by officers Feb. 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 21 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 21 on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and on warrant charging her with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 54-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 21 on a warrant charging her with theft of property valued less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
