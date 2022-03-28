A vehicle was reported stolen from a Victoria car dealership Friday, according to a police report.
The vehicle is a brown 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, according to the report. It was stolen from Victory Buick GMC in the 4700 block of North Navarro Street.
The vehicle was last known to be secure at 10:57 a.m. and reported stolen at 10:58 a.m.
The crime is classified as theft of property valued from $30,000-$150,000.
Arrested
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers March 25 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Palacios man by officers March 25 on warrants charging him with four Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Cuero man by deputies March 25 on Victoria County warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear for a felony and bond forfeiture in a credit card or debit card abuse case, and four DeWitt County warrants charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, violation of probation in a possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram case and two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Rosenberg man by deputies March 25 on warrants charging him with surety off bond in theft of firearm and burglary of vehicle cases.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Cuero woman by deputes March 25 on DeWitt County warrants charging her with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Galveston man by deputies March 25 on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case, and bail jumping and failure to appear for a felony.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers March 25 on suspicion of assault on family or household member by impeding breath or circulation.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Bloomington man by officers March 25 on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $30,000-$150,000.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers March 25 on Victoria County warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in a failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information case, bail jumping and failure to appear and two counts of Class C misdemeanors, and a DeWitt County warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to family by impeding breath.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, evading arrest or detention and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 34-yar-old Victoria man by officers March 25 on a Jim Wells County warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers March 25 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15-years-old and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers March 26 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of habitation case and two counts of Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers March 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 26 on suspicion of attempting to take a weapon from an officer and a Class C misdemeanor, and a Calhoun County warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a criminal trespass case.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers March 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 26 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a dangerous drug, and warrants charging her with violation of probation in a possession of controlled substance between 1-4 grams case and bail jumping and failure to appear for a felony.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Kenedy woman by officers March 26 on suspicion of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and unlawful carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Kenedy man by officers March 26 on suspicion of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and unlawful carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 27 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers March 27 on suspicion of assault of a public servant, harassment of a public servant, resisting arrest, search or transport and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 27 on suspicion of assault with bodily injury to a family or household member two or more times within 12 months.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers March 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 27 on suspicion of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Hallettsville man by officers March 28 on suspicion of unlawful carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers March 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, search or transport and evading arrest or detention.
