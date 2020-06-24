VICTORIA - A Trump political flag was vandalized at a Victoria home on June 23, according to a Victoria Police report.
A 59-year-old Victoria woman reported the incident, which took place in the 200 block of Kensington Drive.
Woman charged for being intoxicated in public
VICTORIA – A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Patterson Drive on June 24, according to a Victoria Police report.
The woman was considered to be a danger herself and to others, according to the report said.
Arrested
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Edna man by officers on June 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria man by deputies on June 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old San Antonio man by deputies on June 23 on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $1,500-$20,000.
- VICTORIA – A 50-year-old Hitchcock man by deputies on June 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies on June 23 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Cuero man by officers on June 23 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers on June 24 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and a warrant charging violation of a protective order.
