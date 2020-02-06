VICTORIA – A TV was stolen from a home in the 2700 block of Leary Lane on Feb. 5.
The home was broken into through a window and the TV, valued at $1,000, was taken from the home, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender entered the home without the owner’s permission, the report stated.
Cellphone missing
VICTORIA – A cellphone was reported stolen on Feb. 5.
The cellphone, valued at $150, was taken from the 1600 block of Azalea Street, according to a Victoria Police report.
Items stolen from Walmart recovered
VICTORIA – Miscellaneous property valued at $171.66 was stolen and later recovered from Walmart on Houston Highway.
The items were stolen on Feb. 5, according to a Victoria Police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 5 on warrants charging him with unlawful carrying of a weapon, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Pasadena man by deputies Feb. 5 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 5 on a warrant charging him for parole violation.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 5 on warrants charging him with evading arrest or detention and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of theft of property valued between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 5 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a building.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of theft of property valued $100-$750 and warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 5 on a warrant charging her with prostitution with three or more offenses.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces and warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 73-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 6 on a warrant charging her with theft of property valued $20,000-$100,000.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 6 on a warrant charging her with theft of property valued $100-$750.
