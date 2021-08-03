Two handguns were reported stolen from a Victoria home on Monday.
Two Glock 44 handguns were reported stolen from a Victoria home in the 100 block of South DeLeon Street at 12:20 a.m., according to a police report.
The theft is classified as a burglary from a home, according to the report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Lolita man by deputies Aug. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a sexual assault of a child case.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers Aug. 2 on suspicion of robbery, escape from custody and failure to identify by giving a false or fictitious information.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Weslaco man by deputies Aug. 2 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 2 on warrants charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by sexual contact and violation of probation in a continuous violence against family case.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Goliad man by deputies Aug. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Carthage man by deputies Aug. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 2 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 2 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 2 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a making a terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury case.
