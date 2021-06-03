VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man was arrested by officers June 2 on suspicion of credit card of debit card abuse and engaging in organized criminal activity. Also that day, a 17-year-old Victoria man was arrested by officers June 2 on suspicion of credit card of debit card abuse, engaging in organized criminal activity, a Class C misdemeanor, resisting arrest to search or transport and assault of a public servant.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria woman by juvenile probation officers June 2 on a Travis County warrant for escape while arrested.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers June 2 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old man by officers June 2 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, abandoning or endangering a child by criminal negligence and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Goliad man by troopers June 2 on a warrant of a terroristic threat to interrupt a public place as well as on suspicion of possession of marijuana of less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance 1-2 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 2 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an assault of a public servant as well as on suspicion of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance less than 28 grams and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of 1-4 grams cases.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old McAllen man by deputies June 2 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers June 2 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, resisting arrest, search or transport and assault of a public servant.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers June 2 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers June 2 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by troopers June 2 on suspicion of manufacturing of delivering a controlled substance 1-200 grams and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 2 on a warrant charging her with driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content level of 0.15 or greater.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 2 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA — A 35 year-old Alice man by U.S. marshals June 2 on an unspecified federal warrant.
- VICTORIA — A 29 year-old Yoakum man by deputies June 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault resulting in bodily injury of a family or house member twice or more within 12 months case.
- VICTORIA — A 24 year-old Victoria woman by officers June 3 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury of a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 31 year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 55 year-old Victoria woman by officers June 3 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.