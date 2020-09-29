VICTORIA — An unoccupied pickup truck sitting in a parking lot near Patti Welder Middle School in Victoria burned Tuesday afternoon.
The truck, a gray Dodge RAM 1500, caught fire under the hood and in the passenger cabin, Victoria Fire Department Battalion Chief David Kahlich said. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known and remains under investigation by the department.
A fire engine and ambulance arrived on scene at 902 N. Laurent St. about 3:15 p.m., Kahlich said. Six firefighters quickly doused the flames.
The hood, doors and interior of the truck were badly charred.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Bloomington man by troopers Sept. 28 on suspicion of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, search or transport, driving with an invalid license, and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 28 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 28 on suspicion of injuring a child, elderly or disabled person, continuous violence against family members, resisting arrest, search or transport, and violating a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Mercedes man by deputies Sept. 28 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and felony failure to appear and a bond forfeiture warrant charging him with tampering with government records with intent to defraud or harm.
- VICTORIA — A 60-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 28 on a warrant charging him with theft of property worth less than $100 with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria many by officers Sept. 28 on suspicion of an assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 28 on two warrants charging him with violation of probation in manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance cases.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 28 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 29 on a warrant charging him violation of probation in a burglary of a habitation case.
