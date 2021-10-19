A Victoria apartment was reported to be vandalized to police Monday.
The vandalism took place at the Windsor Park Apartments, 3001 Arroyo Drive. The damage is valued at between $750 – $2,500, according to the police report.
The incident was classified by Victoria Police Department officials as a criminal mischief case.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance 4 — 200 grams and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 18 on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive by giving false information and on a warrant charging her with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging him with property theft valued at less than $2,500 with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a child abandonment or endangerment of a child with intent to return.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Ganado woman by deputies Oct. 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance 28 — 200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Pharr man by deputies Oct. 18 on a warrant charging him with cruelty to non-livestock animals by failing to provide.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Cuero man by deputies Oct. 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old man by officers Oct. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with previous convictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.