BMW vandalized
VICTORIA – A man reported his 2008 BMW 5 Series car was damaged on Feb. 10.
The vehicle’s windshield and doors were damaged while parked in the 2000 block of Tibiletti Drive, according to a Victoria Police report. The damages are estimated between $2,500-$30,000.
Woman reports assault
VICTORIA – A 23-year-old woman reported she was assaulted on Feb. 10.
The reported assault happened at a home in the 100 block of Sherwood Drive, according to a Victoria Police Report.
- ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Placedo man by deputies Feb. 10 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport, evading arrest and on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 10 on a warrant charging him with theft of property valued $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 10 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Cuero man by deputies Feb. 10 on a warrant charging him with contempt of court in a civil case.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Seadrift man by officers Feb. 10 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 10 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with previous conviction, violation of bond or protective order and criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Houston man by deputies Feb. 10 on a warrant charging him with terroristic threat of a family or household.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 10 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old San Antonio woman by deputies Feb. 10 on a warrant charging her with aggravated perjury.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 10 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Port Lavaca woman by officers Feb. 10 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 10 on warrants charging him with eight counts of a Class C misdemeanor, on suspicion of three counts of a Class C misdemeanor and driving with an invalid license with previous conviction, suspension without final resolution.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 10 on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in a child support case.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Edinburg man by deputies Feb. 11 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by marshals Feb. 11 on a warrant charging him with two counts of a Class C misdemeanor and violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 11 on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle, possession of a dangerous drug and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 11 on suspicion possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 11 on warrants charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
