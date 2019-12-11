VICTORIA - A car was egged during the overnight hours of overnight at an unknown time on Dec. 11., according to Victoria Police report.
The vehicle’s damage was reported under $100. The offense happened on a roadway in the 700 block of Queenswood Trail, according to a police report.
The car was egged previously on Dec. 8.
Victoria man reports being hit with fist
VICTORIA -An 18-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured while in a parking lot in the 8900 block of North Navarro Street on Dec. 10.
The offender used his fist to hit the man, according to a police report. The assault caused bodily injury.
The offender also damaged the passenger window of a vehicle which belonged to the 18-year-old, according to a police report. Damages were reported between $100-$750.
To read more go to vicotriaadvocate.com/eedition
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Houston man by deputies Dec. 10 on warrants charging him with theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions, a bench warrant and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 10 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 64-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 10 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 10 on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in a child support case.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 10 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 10 on a warrant charging him with contempt of court in a child support case.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Cuero man by deputies Dec. 10 on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 11 on a warrant charging her with an accident involving damage to a vehicle with damage less than $200 and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 11 on a warrant charging him with contempt of court in a child support case.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old man reported he was assaulted with a deadly weapon at a home on Dec. 9.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A camera valued between $50-$500 from a highway in the 11000 U.S. 59 on Dec. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.