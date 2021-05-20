A vehicle was reported burglarized in Victoria Thursday.
A theft of unspecified property from a burglarized silver 2008 Nissan Altima was reported a bit before 5 p.m., according to a police report. The vehicle was burglarized at a home on Mason Circle.
The theft and burglary were reported about five minutes after the property was last known to be secure.
It's unclear whether the property was recovered or a person was arrested in connection with the theft.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 19 on suspicion of injury to a child, elderly person or disabled person with intentional bodily injury and resisting search, arrest or transport.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by Texas attorney general officials May 19 on a warrant charging him with sex offender's duty to register for 10 years.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers May 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.