A white Toyota Highlander was reported to have its driver’s-side door keyed Saturday, according to a Victoria police report.
At 10:11 p.m., the vandalism was reported at a home in the 6100 block of North Navarro Street. The vehicle was last known to be secure at 10:45 a.m. Friday.
The incident was classified as criminal mischief valued more than $100 but less than $750.
Arrested
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Midland woman by deputies Nov. 12 on a warrant charging theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 12 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 12 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to two or more family members within 12 months.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 12 on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 12 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Road River, Ore., man by deputies Nov. 12 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 12 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information case.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 12 on suspicion of obstruction or retaliation, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, resisting arrest, search or transport and criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of habitation case.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 13 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by troopers Nov. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 13 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to two or more family members within 12 months.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 13 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft and assault causing bodily injury to two or more family members within 12 months.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 13 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 14 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Fort Worth woman by officers Nov. 14 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 14 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 14 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
