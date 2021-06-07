VICTORIA — The back window and bumper of a 2013 Chrysler 200 was damaged while parked in the 5600 block of John Stockbauer Drive.
The damages are estimated to cost between $100-$750, according to a Victoria Police report.
The incident happened June 5, according to the report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Goliad man by deputies June 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers June 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 4 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers June 4 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug and unlawfully carrying a weapon and on a warrant charging him with sexual assault of a child.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 4 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Lawton, OK. man by officers June 4 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers June 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Pearland man by deputies June 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers June 4 on a warrant charging him with assault involving a family member by impeding breathing.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 4 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Beeville man by officers June 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Telferner man by troopers June 5 on suspicion of possession of a marijuana between 2-4 ounces, unlawfully carrying a weapon and theft of a firearm.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Corpus Christi man by troopers June 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers June 5 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers June 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers June 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers June 5 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers June 5 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 5 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by troopers June 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old New Caney man by officers June 5 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers June 6 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 6 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers June 6 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated and warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers June 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officer June 6 on suspicion of assault involving a family member by impeding breathing and interfering with an emergency request for assistance.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 6 on a warrant charging him with failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 6 on suspicion of criminal trespass and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Fayetteville woman by officers June 6 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Mission man by deputies June 6 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Fort Worth man by officers June 7 on suspicion of assault causing bodily harm involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers June 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Bloomington man by officers June 7 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
