An apartment complex was vandalized over the weekend, according to a police report.
Creekstone Ranch in the 5600 block of North John Stockbauer Drive was reported vandalized at 11:10 p.m. Saturday.
Police classified the incident as graffiti causing damage between $100-$750.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA - A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers May 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA - A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 6 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams case.
- VICTORIA - A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers May 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense, delivery of marijuana between 1/4 ounce and 5 pounds, possession dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA - A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 6 on suspicion of theft of property less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
- VICTORIA - A 33-year-old man by deputies May 6 on warrants charging him with surety off bond in an assault causing bodily injury, family violence by impeding breath case and violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA - A 20-year-old Placedo man by deputies May 7 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA - A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers May 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA - A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 7 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 51-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers May 8 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers May 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA - A 54-year-old Bloomington man by deputies May 8 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a burglary of a building case and a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear, felony case.
- VICTORIA - A 52-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 200-400 grams and manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA - A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers May 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
