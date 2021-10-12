A forged check used at a Victoria church was reported to police Monday, according to a police report.
The report to Victoria police was made from the 300 block of South Bridge Street at 11:28 a.m., according to the police report.
The incident is classified as a forgery of a financial instrument valued at $2,500 – $30,000 case.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Telferner woman by officers Oct. 11 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 11 on warrants charging her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 11 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 11 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a building.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 11 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Yorktown man by deputies Oct. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcoholic container.
- VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a property theft valued less than $2,500 with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Bloomington man by officers Oct. 11 on suspicion of violation of a boundary or protective order and violation of a boundary or protective order in an assault or stalking case.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Alamo man by deputies Oct. 12 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Montgomery, Ala., man by officers Oct. 12 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
