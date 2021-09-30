Two men involved in a June bailout in Victoria County were indicted Monday on felony human smuggling charges.
The indictment issued by a Victoria County grand jury comes months after the men were arrested by deputies after a pursuit that crossed two counties and ended in a bailout.
According to court records, the men have jury trials scheduled for December. However, those dates are subject to change.
Smuggling of persons is a third-degree felony that, if convicted, is punishable by 2-10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
After 5 p.m. on June 15, Victoria County deputies arrested Jose Enrique Hernandez Lopez, 27, of Port Lavaca, and Gabriel Hernandez Lopez, 28, of Mexico, on suspicion of smuggling of persons after a pursuit of three pickups that started in Refugio County and crossed into Victoria County.
Jose Enrique Hernandez Lopez, who authorities said was driving one of the pickups, was also indicted on evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, also a third-degree felony.
After being tipped off by a caller, deputies began the pursuit on U.S. 77 when the three pickups did not yield after an attempted stop. The pursuit crossed into Victoria County about 5 p.m., said Refugio County Sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales in June.
At least 11 migrants authorities said were in the country illegally were detained by deputies after the pursuit. A third pickup evaded authorities, Gonzales said.
On Thursday, only one of the men, Gabriel Lopez, was in custody at the Victoria County Jail, according to jail officials.
